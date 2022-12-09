Police Seize 3D-Printed Gun Parts in Weapons Trafficking Investigation

WINNIPEG — Police have charged two people after an investigation into the 3D printing of firearm parts.

In November, officers determined a criminal network solicited and paid legitimate 3D printer services to manufacture handgun lower receiver assemblies, called receiver blanks.

Police say the receiver blanks were believed to be assembled into functioning “ghost” guns and trafficked.

Two search warrants were executed on residences in south Winnipeg on November 2 and November 9.

Police seized 3D printers, laptops, cellphones and spools of 3D filament.

A 19-year-old man and 30-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, are facing weapons trafficking charges. Both were released to appear in court at a later date.

Police say approximately 22 firearm receivers were manufactured related to the two arrests.

On December 7, a 45-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested in relation to 3D-printed lower firearm receivers. He was later released without facing charges.