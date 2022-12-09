‘Lights on the Exchange’ Brighten Winnipeg’s Winter Season

WINNIPEG — An inaugural arts festival will light up the Exchange District well after the holiday season.

Lights on the Exchange – Allumez le Quartier is a new initiative from the Exchange District BIZ in partnership with Artspace.

“The Exchange District has grown into a destination neighbourhood in large part because Winnipeg’s history is on full display with its unparalleled collection of preserved heritage buildings,” says David Pensato, executive director of the Exchange District BIZ.

“By establishing a light-based art and design festival, we will create an entirely new draw for tourism in the National Historic Site while expanding the histories that are told.”

The festival draws its inspiration from such events as Luminothérapie in Montréal and Fête des lumières in Lyon. The emphasis for Lights on the Exchange – Allumez le Quartier will be on artistic expressions that tell histories that go beyond those regularly told in relation to its heritage buildings, say organizers.

In addition to Artspace, the Winnipeg Arts Council and Manufacturing Entertainment will commission Canadian artists to create fresh, contemporary installations, sculptures and projections that will illuminate buildings, rooftops, storefronts and alleys.

Lights on the Exchange – Allumez le Quartier will debut on January 21 and run through March 21.