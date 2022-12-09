Teen Charged in Winnipeg Shooting That Injured Man

Winnipeg police have charged a 17-year-old boy after a shooting that injured a man on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of Young Street at around 2 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

A 40-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was rushed to hospital in stable condition.

An 18-year-old woman was also in the home at the time, but wasn’t injured.

Police say a heated argument occurred and the suspect fired a long gun toward the woman, narrowly missing her. As the man intervened to help her, the suspect shot him in the upper body.

Officers arrested the suspect at the scene and have charged him with several weapons offences, as well as providing a false name to police.

Both the suspect and victims were previously known to each other.