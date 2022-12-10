Woman Killed in Early Saturday Winnipeg Crash

WINNIPEG — One person was killed and another injured during an early morning two-vehicle crash on Saturday.

Winnipeg police responded to the intersection of Inkster Boulevard and King Edward Street at around 12:30 a.m. and learned a woman driving one of the vehicles had succumbed to her injuries. She has yet to be identified.

A 21-year-old man driving the second vehicle was taken to hospital in stable condition and treated for his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with additional information or dash cam video of the collision to contact them at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 (TIPS).