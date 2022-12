Man Struck and Killed by Train in Dominion City

RCMP and Canadian Pacific Railway are investigating after a man’s body was located near the railroad tracks in Dominion City.

Police were called to the scene at around 10 a.m. Saturday and found a 30-year-old man from Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation deceased.

Officials believe the man was struck by the train sometime overnight.

No further details are available.