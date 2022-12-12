Man Fatally Stabbed at Millennium Library

Winnipeg police have arrested three male youths after a man was fatally stabbed at the Millennium Library on Sunday.

Police were called to the Donald Street library just after 4:30 p.m. and located the man suffering from a stabbing. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and pronounced deceased.

The homicide unit is investigating and all three suspects remain in custody.

The library remained closed on Monday as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).