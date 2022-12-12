Home » News » Woman Killed in Highway Crash Near Roland

December 12, 2022 3:32 PM | News


A woman from Reinfeld, Manitoba has died in a two-vehicle crash in the RM of Roland.

RCMP say it happened at around 5:30 p.m. on December 9 along Provincial Road 428, located approximately three kilometres south of Roland.

According to police, a southbound pickup truck, being driven by a 62-year-old Winkler man, was in the process of passing two vehicles when he collided with a northbound vehicle, being driven by a 26-year-old woman.

The woman was pronounced deceased on scene, while the man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pembina Valley RCMP continue to investigate.


