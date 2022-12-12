Swoop Adds Direct Winnipeg to Puerto Vallarta Winter Flights

Low-cost airline Swoop has added new seasonal flights to Mexico and the Caribbean from Winnipeg, Hamilton, Edmonton and Abbotsford.

The Calgary-based airline recently acquired six new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to meet the demand for ultra-low-cost leisure travel.

Beginning in January, Swoop will restart service from Hamilton to Montego Bay. Swoop will also service popular routes from Hamilton to Punta Cana, Toronto to Cancun, Winnipeg to Puerto Vallarta, Edmonton to Mazatlán, as well as Abbotsford to Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta.

The Winnipeg to Puerto Vallarta route will fly three times weekly on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays for $399 one way.

Seasonal flights will run from January 5 to February 28, 2023. Promotional fares are valid until December 15, 2022.