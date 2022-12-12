Home » News » Officer Injured in Struggle with Armed Suspect in Polo Park Area

Officer Injured in Struggle with Armed Suspect in Polo Park Area

December 12, 2022 6:20 AM | News


A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg police took two people into custody Friday night after a report of an armed man at a business in the Polo Park area.

Officers chased down the suspect after he fled from them at around 8:15 p.m. As officers caught up to him, they say he became combative and took out a handgun. Police were able to gain control and safely place him under arrest. During the ordeal, a woman known to the suspect physically attempted to stop officers from making the arrest. She was also taken into custody.

One officer suffered an upper-body injury during the incident and was treated in hospital.

Officers seized the following property from both suspects:

  • Springfield Armory .45 calibre handgun
  • .45 calibre magazine containing one .45 round of ammunition
  • Approximately seven grams of cocaine worth an estimated $1,500
  • Packaging materials
  • Approximately $1,500 in cash
  • Cell phone

Julio Cain Friday, 26, of Winnipeg has been charged with multiple offences and remains in custody. A 23-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing drug charges, as well as obstructing a peace officer. She was released to appear in court at later date.


