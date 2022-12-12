Officer Injured in Struggle with Armed Suspect in Polo Park Area

Winnipeg police took two people into custody Friday night after a report of an armed man at a business in the Polo Park area.

Officers chased down the suspect after he fled from them at around 8:15 p.m. As officers caught up to him, they say he became combative and took out a handgun. Police were able to gain control and safely place him under arrest. During the ordeal, a woman known to the suspect physically attempted to stop officers from making the arrest. She was also taken into custody.

One officer suffered an upper-body injury during the incident and was treated in hospital.

Officers seized the following property from both suspects:

Springfield Armory .45 calibre handgun

.45 calibre magazine containing one .45 round of ammunition

Approximately seven grams of cocaine worth an estimated $1,500

Packaging materials

Approximately $1,500 in cash

Cell phone

Julio Cain Friday, 26, of Winnipeg has been charged with multiple offences and remains in custody. A 23-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing drug charges, as well as obstructing a peace officer. She was released to appear in court at later date.