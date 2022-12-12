Home » News » Woman Charged in Fatal Stabbing on Manitoba First Nation

Woman Charged in Fatal Stabbing on Manitoba First Nation

December 12, 2022 10:27 AM | News


RCMP Crest Logo

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Manitoba RCMP have charged a woman in a fatal weekend stabbing on the Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation.

Police and paramedics responded to the stabbing just after midnight on Saturday and located a 26-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced deceased on scene.

Rennie Kristyna Williams, 26, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

RCMP say both women were from Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation.

Williams was scheduled to appear in Brandon court on Monday.

Virden RCMP continue to investigate.


Tags: Crime | Death | Manitoba | RCMP

TRENDING VIDEOS