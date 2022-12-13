Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Approved for Kids

WINNIPEG — The COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine will soon be available to children aged five to 11 in Manitoba.

This group of children has previously been eligible for a booster dose with the monovalent Pfizer pediatric vaccine. This is the first bivalent booster vaccine available for this age group.

Manitoba will receive shipments of the vaccine this week, which will be sent across the province. The vaccines are expected to become available at sites the week of December 19.

The province advises appointments be booked for December 23 or later. Appointments will open at 9 a.m. Wednesday through the online booking tool or by phone at 1-844-626-8222. Medical clinics and pharmacies can also be contacted directly for appointments.