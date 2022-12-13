Police Identify Victim in Winnipeg Library Homicide

Winnipeg police have identified a man who was fatally stabbed at the Millennium Library on Sunday.

Police say 28-year-old Tyree Cayer of Winnipeg became involved in a verbal dispute with a group of teens, which escalated to an assault.

One of three teens involved in the altercation stabbed the victim, say police. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and was pronounced deceased.

All of the suspects fled on foot before police arrived, but have since been arrested.

A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from Winnipeg, are facing manslaughter charges. A 14-year-old Winnipeg boy is facing second-degree murder charges.

All three remain in custody.

Police are continuing to investigate and anticipate further arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).