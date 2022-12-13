Home » Sports » Blue Bombers Host Ticats to Open 2023 Season

Blue Bombers Host Ticats to Open 2023 Season

December 13, 2022 11:54 AM | Sports


Winnipeg Blue Bombers Fans at IG Field

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers celebrate their win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 108th Grey Cup at a celebration with fans in the stands at IG Field in Winnipeg Wednesday, December 15, 2021. (DAVID LIPNOWSKI FOR CHRISD.CA)

Mark Friday, June 9 on your calendar, football fans!

That’s when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will open the regular 2023 CFL season at IG Field against the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The league on Tuesday released the upcoming season’s schedule, which will see Winnipeg travel west to Saskatchewan for their second game on the schedule on Friday, June 16.

The Bombers return home to face the BC Lions the following week at IG Field on Thursday, June 22.

The annual Labour Day Classic and Banjo Bowl will be played on September 3 in Regina and September 9 at IG Field.

“We know our fans really enjoy summer nights at IG Field, and we certainly have plenty of those coming up this summer,” said Winnipeg Football Club president and CEO, Wade Miller, in a release. “The atmosphere at IG Field in 2022 was unmatched and we cannot wait to see all of our fans return to form come June.”

The full schedule can be viewed at BlueBombers.com.

CFL 2023 Schedule by ChrisDca on Scribd


