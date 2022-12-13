Blue Bombers Host Ticats to Open 2023 Season

Mark Friday, June 9 on your calendar, football fans!

That’s when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will open the regular 2023 CFL season at IG Field against the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The league on Tuesday released the upcoming season’s schedule, which will see Winnipeg travel west to Saskatchewan for their second game on the schedule on Friday, June 16.

The Bombers return home to face the BC Lions the following week at IG Field on Thursday, June 22.

The annual Labour Day Classic and Banjo Bowl will be played on September 3 in Regina and September 9 at IG Field.

“We know our fans really enjoy summer nights at IG Field, and we certainly have plenty of those coming up this summer,” said Winnipeg Football Club president and CEO, Wade Miller, in a release. “The atmosphere at IG Field in 2022 was unmatched and we cannot wait to see all of our fans return to form come June.”

The full schedule can be viewed at BlueBombers.com.

Mark your calendars, our 2023 schedule is here?? #ForTheW — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) December 13, 2022

