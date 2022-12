All Elite Wrestling is hitting the mat to make its Winnipeg debut on March 14.

“AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” will make up the Tuesday night double-header at Canada Life Centre.

Winnipeg is the birthplace and hometown of many of AEW’s top stars, including the legendary Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega and Don Callis.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $35 plus fees.