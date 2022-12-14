Fourth Teen Charged in Fatal Stabbing at Winnipeg Library

Winnipeg police have charged a fourth teen in a fatal stabbing at the Millennium Library last weekend.

A 14-year-old Winnipeg boy has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Tyree Cayer, 28.

Police say Cayer became involved in a verbal dispute with a group of youths on Sunday afternoon before he was stabbed.

Police previously arrested a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy for manslaughter. A third boy, 14, has been charged with second-degree murder.

All four suspects remain in custody.

Police say they don’t anticipate making any additional arrests.