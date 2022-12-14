Winnipeg Sea Bears Name First Head Coach, GM

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have announced their first head coach and general manager of the basketball club.

Mike Taylor has been named to lead the team as the newest Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) expansion franchise.

“We know that his positive energy and extensive and impressive coaching experience will be a true asset to our team as we embark on our first season in the CEBL,” said Jason Smith, president of the Winnipeg Sea Bears

Taylor brings two decades worth of professional coaching experience. He most recently served as the head coach for the CEBL’s Fraser Valley Bandits. Prior to that, he coached the Polish national team from 2014 to 2021, bringing their world ranking up from #42 to #13. He also led the team to a top 8 finish at the World Cup in China in 2019 and three EuroBasket appearances in 2015, 2017 and 2022.

“It is an honour to join the Winnipeg Sea Bears for their inaugural season,” said Taylor, in a release. “I would like to thank the team for putting their trust in me. I am looking forward to getting to work on what’s sure to be an exciting season in 2023.”

Taylor is currently acting as associate head coach with the 2022 CEBL Champion Honey Badgers, who are representing Canada in the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA).

The Sea Bears will open their inaugural season in the spring of 2023.