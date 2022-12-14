Police Dog Bites Child at Winnipeg School

Winnipeg police say a child was bit by one of their service dogs during a visit to a local school on Wednesday.

The WPS K9 unit was at Samuel Burland School as part of a classroom visit when the student suffered the injury.

Police say the child was provided with medical care before being transported to hospital as a precaution and for treatment.

Police add that the canine is a single-purpose drug detection dog and not trained in aggression or apprehension.

While the WPS reviews the incident, the police dog has been removed from active service.