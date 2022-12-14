Extended Winter Route Parking Ban Going into Effect

The City of Winnipeg is putting an extended winter route parking ban into effect tonight in response to recent snowfall.

Parking will be prohibited on designated streets between midnight and 7 a.m. until further notice.

The parking ban extends the regular seasonal street restrictions by two hours. Residents are urged to check streets for both “winter route” or “snow route” signs before they park overnight.

Vehicles parked in violation of the parking ban may receive a $100 ticket ($75 if paid early), and may be towed.

A special statement remains in effect for Winnipeg and surrounding areas as a Colorado low blew into the province overnight.

The second band of snow moving through southern Manitoba on Wednesday will dump another five to 10 cm of snow. Some local areas could receive upwards of 20-30 cm by the weekend.