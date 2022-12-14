Woman, 72, Killed in Crash Near Gilbert Plains

A 72-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash just west of Gilbert Plains, Manitoba.

RCMP say it happened around 10 a.m. Monday on Highway 5 when a vehicle travelling east crossed the centre line and collided with a westbound semi-truck.

The woman driving the first vehicle, from the RM of Grandview, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck, a 53-year-old Dauphin man, wasn’t injured.

Icy conditions are believed to be a factor in the collision, say police.

Dauphin RCMP continue to investigate.