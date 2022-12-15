Manitoba 511 Re-Launched with Enhanced Features

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government has re-launched the Manitoba 511 highway and traffic information service.

The province has made enhancements to the service’s website, mobile app and 511 phone system.

Upgrades include:

Up to three route options with corresponding travel times and hands-free audio alerts for selected routes when a destination is entered into the mobile app

Notifications for traffic incidents and road closures with registered accounts

Interactive voice response on the 511 phone system to allow hands-free access to road conditions and traffic alerts on preferred routes

The province says approximately six million visits were made to the Manitoba 511 website and telephone line in 2021.

Manitoba 511 can be accessed online at manitoba511.ca or by downloading the mobile app. Users can also call 511 toll-free anywhere in Manitoba.

