New Year’s Eve at The Forks Returning

WINNIPEG — The popular New Year’s Eve celebrations at The Forks will return this year after several years of pandemic-related cancellations.

The Forks has planned public activities from 4 p.m. to beyond midnight on December 31.

“We love being the place where everyone, of all ages, can come and celebrate important events together,” says Sara Stasiuk, CEO, The Forks North Portage.

“It feels so good to be able to offer a warm welcome to our whole community once again this New Year’s Eve at The Forks.”

Revellers can take in the sounds of local DJs OKS, K-Chedda, Bruce Lord and Sallyboo to get their groove on in welcoming 2023.

An early countdown will take place at the CN Stage at 8 p.m. featuring an all-ages pyro show by Archangel Fireworks Inc.

Live bands will be playing all night long inside The Forks, while tobogganing, skating and fire pits can be enjoyed in Arctic Glacier Winter Park throughout the day.

The Forks Market food hall tenants will be open until midnight, while The Common will be pouring cold ones until 1 a.m.

A full list of New Year’s Eve activities can be found on The Forks’ website.