Assiniboine Park Conservancy Names New President & CEO

WINNIPEG — Assiniboine Park Conservancy has named Ray Karasevich as the organization’s next president and CEO.

Karasevich will take over from Margaret Redmond, APC’s current and founding president and CEO, who will step down in January after 14 years in the role.

“As a proud Winnipegger, I have admired and supported the revitalization of Assiniboine Park and Zoo, which has come to completion with the opening of The Leaf,” Karasevich said in a statement.

“I am looking forward to the next chapter and all the opportunities that lie ahead, to building new partnerships within our community, and to working with Conservancy staff and volunteers to bring these incredible spaces, attractions, and amenities to life in new, meaningful, and memorable ways.”

Karasevich most recently served as president and CEO of the Manitoba Institute of Trades & Technology (MITT), a position he has held for five years after first serving as the organization’s vice-president, academic.