Driver of Stolen Vehicle Arrested After Sliding into Ditch

The driver of a stolen vehicle ended up in a ditch southwest of Winnipeg before being placed in handcuffs.

Manitoba RCMP were called to the scene of a vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Road 36 West, just north of Highway 3, in the RM of Stanley.

They responded after two witnesses who stopped to help the driver noticed the vehicle didn’t have licence plates and the dash appeared to be damaged.

Officers spoke to the driver and learned he had two outstanding warrants from Saskatchewan and Ontario.

James Jennings, 45, of Winnipeg, was arrested and charged. He remains in custody.

RCMP say the vehicle was stolen overnight from Winnipeg.