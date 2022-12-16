Cyclist Killed in Collision with Front-End Loader

WINNIPEG — A cyclist was killed Thursday night in a collision involving a front-end loader clearing snow.

The accident happened near Mission Street and Plinguet Street just before 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg police say two off-duty service members came across the scene and began providing emergency medical care for the cyclist. Two on-duty Winnipeg Transit employees and helped re-route traffic in the area.

The cyclist, an adult male, suffered significant injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The front-end loader driver remained at the scene of the collision.

Anyone with information or that may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-7085.