Program to Help Manitobans Quit Smoking Expanded

WINNIPEG — A program to help Manitobans kick their smoking habit has been expanded provincewide.

The Tobacco Quit Card and Counselling (TQCC) program was originally launched in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, Southern Health and Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority last spring. Expanded access to nicotine replacement therapy is being made to those three regions and to Manitobans in all regions of the province.

Participants are provided with a quit card that can be used to redeem up to $300 in nicotine replacement medications (patches, gum, lozenges, inhaler and oral mist) at any Manitoba pharmacy, as well as counselling sessions with a health professional.

“Programs like the TQCC work because they encourage people who smoke and their providers to discuss smoking cessation and include using nicotine replacement medications and counselling to successfully quit smoking,” said Olsen Jarvis, a respiratory therapist who delivers the TQCC program. “If anyone is interested in or struggling with quitting, they should consider accessing this useful program.”

Certain criteria need to be met to access the program, including being a resident of Manitoba, must not have insurance to cover nicotine replacement products and be willing to quit smoking within 30 days.

Further details on the program can be found on the Shared Health website.