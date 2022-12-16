Winnipeg to Commence Residential Plowing

WINNIPEG — A residential snow-plowing operation will begin this weekend after about 10 cm of snow fell on the city over the last few days.

A residential parking ban will be in effect from Sunday, December 18 at 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20.

Residents are urged to confirm their zone letter in advance of the ban and to avoid on-street parking when cleaning is scheduled for their street.

The residential snow-plowing schedule is as follows: