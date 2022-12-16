Winnipeg to Commence Residential Plowing

WINNIPEG — A residential snow-plowing operation will begin this weekend after about 10 cm of snow fell on the city over the last few days.
A residential parking ban will be in effect from Sunday, December 18 at 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20.
Residents are urged to confirm their zone letter in advance of the ban and to avoid on-street parking when cleaning is scheduled for their street.
The residential snow-plowing schedule is as follows:
- Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
E, G, I, P, S
- Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 7 p.m. to Monday, December 19,
2022 at 7 a.m.
B, F, J, L, N, R, T, U
- Monday, December 19, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A, H, K, M, O, Q
- Monday, December 19, 2022 at 7 p.m. to Tuesday, December 20,
2022 at 7 a.m.
C, V
- Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
D