Suspect Arrested After Woman Pushed into Traffic

Winnipeg police have arrested a suspect after a woman was pushed into traffic and injured last summer.

A 76-year-old woman had just exited a business in the 600 block of Sargent Avenue on July 20 when an unknown man pushed her onto the street. She landed in oncoming traffic and suffered a serious injury. Police say the unprovoked attack sent her to hospital, where she remained for some time.

On Thursday, police arrested a suspect at an apartment suite in the Central Park area.

Roy Patrick Charlton, 30, of Winnipeg, has been charged with aggravated assault. He remains in custody.