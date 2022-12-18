Man Charged After Pointing Gun Inside Polo Park Mall

Winnipeg police arrested a man Friday night after he allegedly pointed a handgun at someone inside Polo Park Shopping Centre.

Police were called at around 6:30 p.m. and learned mall security staff had tracked the suspect to a nearby restaurant in the 600 block of St. James Street.

Officers located the man inside the restaurant and seized a handgun in his possession during the arrest.

Police say it’s believed the suspect had been involved in an altercation with another male known to him at the mall. During the incident, a handgun was pointed at the acquaintance but no shots were fired.

Jashon Anthony Fernando, 23, of Woodlands, Manitoba, has been charged with multiple firearms offences, as well as failing to comply with the conditions of a release order. He remains in custody.