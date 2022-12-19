Christmas Cheer Board Urgently Seeking Delivery Drivers

WINNIPEG — It’s crunch time at the Christmas Cheer Board as the days are quickly counting down until the big day on Sunday.

The Winnipeg charity has been collecting and sorting hampers in the weeks leading up to Christmas, but now has the massive task of ensuring the families who need the hampers can receive them.

“We’re in a tight spot,” says Cheer Board executive director Shawna Bell. “We’ve got 10,000 hampers to get out the door by the end of this week. Bad weather slowed us down for a few days, but the big issue is a higher-than-normal number of delivery requests this year. We’re really up against it to get everything out on time.”

The Cheer Board is asking anyone with the ability to pick up their hamper to do so at 1821 Wellington Avenue between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. all week.

“Anyone who can pick up their hamper is helping us twice over, as it means someone who can’t get to the warehouse will stand a better chance of getting a delivery on time,” says Bell.

Those who are able to deliver hampers to families in need can also attend the warehouse and volunteer their services.

Hamper applications are still being accepted until Friday, December 23.