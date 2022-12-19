Arson, Attempted Murder Charges Laid in Winnipeg Hotel Fire

WINNIPEG — Three people have been charged following a fire inside a Winnipeg hotel over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the Super 8 in the 3700 block of Portage Avenue early Sunday morning, where a woman was found unconscious inside a suite. She was transported to hospital in critical condition, and later upgraded to stable condition.

Police linked three suspects to the fire, which they say was deliberately set.

ADVERTISEMENT



Cassius Vaughn Malcolm, 18, of Winnipeg, a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, have all been charged with numerous offences, including attempted murder.

Officers also seized a sawed-off firearm during the arrests.

All three suspects remain in custody.