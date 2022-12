A woman from Mississauga was killed Monday afternoon after her vehicle lost control on the South Perimeter Highway.

Manitoba RCMP say the 65-year-old woman was travelling westbound near the Pembina Highway overpass just before 4 p.m. when she collided with the concrete median. Her vehicle was then hit by a westbound cube truck, being driven by a 22-year-old man. He wasn’t injured.

The woman was transported to hospital and succumbed to her injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.