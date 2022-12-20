Police Investigating Sexual Assault of Girl, 11, in St. Vital

Winnipeg police are looking for a man after they say a girl was sexually assaulted Monday evening in the Worthington neighbourhood of St. Vital.

Police say the 11-year-old victim was returning to her apartment after walking her dog at around 5 p.m. when an unknown man followed her into the building. He approached the girl, touched her in an unwanted sexual manner and covered her mouth when she tried to scream for help, according to police.

The suspect fled the building and the victim made it safely to her suite. She wasn’t physically injured.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male in his teens, wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, and an orange beanie-style hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg police at (204) 986-3296.