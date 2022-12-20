Winter Park Activities Open at The Forks

WINNIPEG — Just in time for Christmas break, The Forks has opened Arctic Glacier Winter Park for the season.

The park includes a tobogganing hill, skating rinks at the CN Stage Rink and under the canopy, and more than 1.2 km of groomed on-land skating and walking trails.

“We’re excited to welcome Winnipeggers, Manitobans, and all visitors at The Forks back to Arctic Glacier Winter Park as we embrace the cold outdoor season with a warm and inviting atmosphere,” says Sara Stasiuk, CEO, The Forks North Portage.

“We encourage our community to get out and enjoy winter, and we love to see people experiencing these free and accessible activities on our site.”

Visitors who stop by after sunset will also notice more than 100,000 lights illuminating the paths.

“Arctic Glacier Winter Park is one of the many great amenities we’re able to offer our visitors each winter,” Stasiuk added. “[In] a survey we did last winter, 91% of people said they agree The Forks is one of the best things about winter in Winnipeg.”

Visitors can change indoors this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Skate rentals are available inside The Forks or the public can bring their own equipment.