Police Watchdog Probing Injury During Interaction with Brandon Officers

The Independent Investigation Unit is looking into an incident involving Brandon police last weekend where a man suffered a broken arm.

Brandon officers were called to a restaurant in the city at around 12:30 a.m. for two people who were refusing to leave. Police found a man and a woman at the scene and reported the man was argumentative and refused to leave. The IIU says as officers were assisting him in leaving, he sustained a broken arm. He was transported to hospital and treated for a broken humerus.

The IIU is investigating and is asking anyone with further information to contact them at 1-844-667-6060.