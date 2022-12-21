Salvation Army Coming Up Short on Holiday Fundraising Goal

WINNIPEG — The Salvation Army is hoping more generous Manitobans open their wallets as Christmas quickly approaches.

The organization is facing a $375,000 shortfall in their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign this year in the Prairies.

“We’re very worried. We have never seen a need this great while experiencing a lag in motivated donations,” said Major Al Hoeft, divisional secretary for public relations.

“Many of those impacted are no longer the most vulnerable in society — they could be a friend, neighbour, or family member. People who have donated in past are now finding themselves needing our help this season.”

Donations from the Christmas Kettle Campaign go to support food hampers, ensure children receive toys and clothes at Christmas and make up a large percentage of the funds the organization needs to provide front-line support services to Canadians throughout the year.

A recent poll commissioned by The Salvation Army found more than half of those living on the Prairies said they had faced food security challenges in the past year, and close to an equal number of respondents expect to face such challenges in the next six months.

“We are calling on Canadians to donate what they can in the week leading up to Christmas and help The Salvation Army provide support to fellow Canadians in need, both this Christmas season and throughout the year,” said Hoeft.