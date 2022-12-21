Sunwing Resumes Winter Flights Out of Winnipeg

Winnipeg jetsetters seeking a warmer climate this winter will have their pick with a new flight schedule from Sunwing.

The airline has resumed seasonal flights from James Richardson International Airport to vacation destinations in Mexico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

“We’re thrilled to resume flight operations in Winnipeg for the winter season, helping our customers get more out of their getaways in more of the destinations they love,” said Andrew Dawson, president of tour operations for Sunwing.

Flights will depart multiple times per week, depending on the destination. Travellers wanting to visit Cancun or Varadero have access to three weekly flights, while those travelling to Puerto Vallarta or Punta Cana can fly twice weekly. Cayo Coco, Los Cabos, Mazatlan and Puerto Plata will be serviced once weekly from Winnipeg’s airport.

Sunwing says the winter schedule will run now through early April 2023.