Winnipeg Woman Charged in Hammer Assaults, Robberies

Winnipeg police have charged a woman after she assaulted multiple people on Monday, including with a hammer.

Officers were in the area of St. Matthews Avenue and Maryland Street at around 4 p.m. when they witnessed a fight involving a man and a woman who was armed with a hammer.

Officers directed her to drop the weapon and placed her under arrest. The hammer and a knife were seized from the suspect.

Police learned a 43-year-old woman was assaulted when the suspect approached her and asked for a cigarette. She was hit in the upper body before her purse was stolen. During the physical struggle, the suspect brandished a hammer at the victim. A 55-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman tried to intervene and were also assaulted. The woman was struck in the upper body, while the man was hit with the hammer. Neither of the victims required medical assistance.

Winnipeg police say the ordeal unfolded after the suspect allegedly stole merchandise from a business in the 700 block of Portage Avenue and was confronted by the 27-year-old male employee.

Mary Lynn Felix, 32, of Winnipeg has been charged with multiple offences, including two counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order. She remains in custody.