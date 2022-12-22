Goldeyes Name Greg Tagert as New Field Manager

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have hired Greg Tagert as the fourth field manager in the club’s history.

Tagert is a championship manager who comes to Winnipeg with 27 seasons of professional experience, most notably with the American Association’s Gary SouthShore RailCats.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled and proud to be part of the Goldeyes,” said Tagert, in a release. “I didn’t envision returning to manage another club. However, the Goldeyes are truly unique. Sam’s (owner Katz) ownership and the guidance under Andrew (GM Collier) and his staff have been a remarkable example of consistent success throughout the years.”

Tagert succeeds Rick Forney who managed the Goldeyes from 2006-22 before taking a similar position with the Atlantic League’s York Revolution earlier this off-season.

“Finding the right individual to take over for Rick Forney was definitely a major challenge,” said Goldeyes owner Sam Katz. “With Greg Tagert filling the position, that challenge has been met. I am thrilled Greg will be our manager, and humbled he left a position with a Major League organization to join the Goldeyes. His reputation, credibility, and success in baseball are a perfect fit for the Goldeyes.”

Tagert managed the RailCats for 16 seasons over 17 years from 2005-21. The Vacaville, California native led the club to 12 winning records, nine playoff appearances, and three championships (2005 and 2007 in the Northern League, and 2013 in the American Association).

Tagert and his wife, Mary, currently reside in Fort Worth, Texas. They have four adult children.