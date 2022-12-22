Manitoba Investing $1.7M to Revitalize Conservation Officer Service

WINNIPEG — The province is investing $1.7 million to revitalize the Manitoba Conservation Officer Service.

The funding will support the purchase of new protective clothing, safety equipment, tactical tools and communications technology, such as radios and cellphone boosters.

“Manitoba’s conservation officers provide valuable front-line services and this investment enhances public safety, the safety of our officers and better protect our abundant natural resources,” said Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt.

“I would like to take this opportunity to recognize the exemplary service our conservation officers provide all across this province. Thank you for your sacrifice, dedication and professionalism and, most importantly, your unwavering commitment to serving the citizens of Manitoba.”

The province is also adding a centralized dispatch communication system for its conservation officers.