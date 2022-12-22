What’s Open and Closed in Winnipeg Over the Holidays

As many take time off from work, school and their everyday schedules, many city services, retailers and attractions are also taking a break.

Here’s what’s open, closed or operating with reduced hours in Winnipeg on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — Closed December 25 and January 1. (Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Open Boxing Day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park — Closed December 25 and January 1. (Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Open Boxing Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — Closed December 25, open January 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. & New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Open Boxing Day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — Closed December 25, open on January 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Open Boxing Day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Polo Park — Closed December 25, open January 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve: Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. & New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Open Boxing Day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Manitoba Liquor Marts

December 24 — All Liquor Marts in Winnipeg will open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

December 25 — All Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed.

December 26 — All Manitoba Liquor Marts will open at 11 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. The True North Square location will remain closed on Boxing Day.

December 31 — All Liquor Marts in Winnipeg will open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The Reenders (Express) location will close at 6 p.m.

January 1 — All Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed.

For extended holiday hours for specific locations, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Open on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. The CMHR is open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Winnipeg Art Gallery

Open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. The WAG will be open on New Year’s Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Manitoba Museum

Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but will reopen on Boxing Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

Closed on Christmas Day, but open regular hours on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City of Winnipeg Civic Offices

All civic offices are closed on Friday, December 23 at noon; Monday, December 26; Tuesday, December 27; and Monday, January 2.

Garbage/Recycling Collection

Garbage and recycling collection will continue on scheduled days. The 4R Winnipeg Depots are closed on Sunday, December 25 and Sunday, January 1.

Libraries

Winnipeg Public Library branches will close at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 24, and will remain closed thereafter until select branches reopen on Wednesday, December 28. All branches are closed on Sunday, January 1 and Monday, January 2.

Arenas

All arenas are closed Saturday, December 24 to Sunday, January 1, reopening on Monday, January 2.

Indoor Pools

Date Hours Saturday, December 24 Bonivital, Cindy Klassen, Elmwood Kildonans and Margaret Grant pools are closed.

All other pools close at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, December 25 All pools are closed Monday, December 26 All pools are closed Tuesday, December 27 The following pools are open:

Pan Am 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Margaret Grant 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 31 All pools close at 4 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2022 All pools are closed Monday, January 2, 2022 The following pools are open:

Pan Am 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Margaret Grant 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Fitness & Leisure Centres

Date Hours Saturday, December 24 All leisure centres close at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, December 25 All leisure centres are closed Monday, December 26 All leisure centres are closed Tuesday, December 27 All leisure centres are closed Saturday, December 31 All leisure centres close at 4 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2022 All leisure centres are closed Monday, January 2, 2022 All leisure centres are closed

Animal Services Agency

Date Hours Saturday, December 24 Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 25 Noon to 3 p.m. – Open House Monday, December 26 Closed Tuesday, December 27 Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2022 Closed Monday, January 2, 2022 Noon to 5 p.m.

Cemeteries

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 24 and Sunday, December 25. These cemeteries are otherwise open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.