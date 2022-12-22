Man Injured in Shooting at Winnipeg Storage Facility

WINNIPEG — A dispute between business partners has resulted in attempted murder charges after a shooting at a Winnipeg storage facility.

Winnipeg police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the lower body in the 1000 block of Elgin Avenue on Tuesday night.

Officers learned the suspect and the victim were involved in a dissolving business partnership before the shooting. According to police, the suspect attended the business and fired a gun in the direction of the victim. The gun fired a second time during an ensuing struggle, causing the victim’s lower-body injury. A bystander was able to intervene and disarm the suspect, who fled the scene in a vehicle while threatening to kill the victim.

Police located and seized a loaded .22 calibre rifle at the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition and treated for his injury.

Dharam Singh, 27, of Winnipeg, has been charged with multiple offences and remains in custody.