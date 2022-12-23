Kevin Klein Sworn in as Kirkfield Park MLA

WINNIPEG — The newest member of the Manitoba Legislature has officially been sworn in.

Kevin Klein took the oath of office late Friday after winning the area by-election held on December 13.

“I’m thrilled to represent Manitobans once again,” said Klein, who will represent the Progressive Conservative caucus. “This area is very close to my heart, and we’ve accomplished a lot together already. I will continue to listen, advocate and work for the residents of Kirkfield Park.”

Klein finished third in Winnipeg’s mayoral election in October and announced his intentions to secure the PC Kirkfield Park nomination just days later.

Klein says he will continue supporting and advocating for healthcare, public safety and affordability in Kirkfield Park.

He fills the seat left vacant by former PC MLA Scott Fielding, who resigned from politics in June.