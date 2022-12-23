Winnipeg Transit Raising Fares, Expanding WINNpass Program

Winnipeg Transit will raise regular bus fares in the new year, but also expand the WINNpass program for lower-income riders.

Effective January 1, 2023, youth who meet the criteria will now be eligible for the WINNpass. All pass holders will also be able to purchase e-cash for rides at a 50 percent discount on the full fare rate, in addition to the monthly passes already available with the same discount.

The program originally launched in May 2020 and has provided eligible adults with a discounted monthly pass ever since.

The new cash rate for adult riders will increase to $3.15 on January 1, while the City of Winnipeg also announced select e-pass fare products will no longer be available.

Winnipeg Transit will continue to accept 2022 bus tickets, plus the applicable cash difference, until March 31, 2023.