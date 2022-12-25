Winnipeg Firefighters Rescue Occupants Trapped in Apartment Blaze

Winnipeg firefighters rescued several people early Christmas morning from a blaze in the 300 block of Qu’Appelle Avenue.

The two-alarm apartment fire broke out just after 4 a.m. Sunday, with heavy smoke and flames facing crews as they arrived.

Firefighters learned several occupants were trapped inside, including multiple people with disabilities.

Six people were taken to hospital — three critical condition, one in unstable condition, and two in stable condition.

Winnipeg Transit deployed buses to the scene to provide shelter for evacuees, while 42 displaced residents were assisted in finding temporary accommodations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage estimates weren’t yet known.