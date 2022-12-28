Province Commits $34M to Municipal Transit

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government has committed $34.1 million over two years for municipal public transit.

The province says the funding will help alleviate transit operating shortfalls related to reduced ridership caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to address affordable housing supply and density.

Municipal transit systems in Winnipeg, Brandon, Thompson, Selkirk and Flin Flon will benefit from the government funding.

“Our funding immediately leverages and enhances $20.7 million in federal funding, which flowed to the province earlier this year,” said Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke.

“As part of the federal agreement, the Manitoba government is also committed to work with municipalities towards the shared priorities of improving housing supply and affordability for Manitobans that can, together with transit, improve the ability of Manitobans to live affordably.”

Clarke noted up to $13.4 million to transit will be allocated in the 2023 budget.