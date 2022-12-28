Suspect’s Hip Dislocated During Arrest in Shamattawa: IIU

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a suspect dislocated his hip during an arrest by RCMP in Shamattawa.

The incident happened on December 23 after police were called to Riverside Road in Shamattawa at around 9 p.m. Officers found a suspect at the scene who attempted to flee on foot. During the chase, the suspect slipped and was taken to the ground by one of the officers.

He was later transported to the local nursing station where it was determined that he had suffered a dislocated hip. He was then transported to Thompson General Hospital for treatment.

The Independent Investigation Unit is looking into the incident and no further details are available.