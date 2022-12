WINNIPEG — A portion of Tache Avenue will close on Thursday morning for traffic signals work.

The city says the closure, between Dollard Boulevard and Goulet Street, will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. During that time, Winnipeg police will be directing traffic for emergency vehicles that need to access the St. Boniface Hospital.

Motorists are advised to allow additional travel time, and use alternate routes to get to their destinations while the closure is in effect.