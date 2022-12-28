Police Make Arrest in Fatal Furby Street Shooting

Winnipeg police have charged a man related to a homicide last month in the 500 block of Furby Street.
Police were called to an apartment block on November 26 for a report of shots heard in the building.
Officers located a severely injured man inside a suite. The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died.
He was identified as Daniel Michael George Cook, 29, of Winnipeg.
On December 21, police located a suspect and took him into custody near Sargent Avenue and Agnes Street.
Tyler Alexander Severight, 26, of Winnipeg, has been charged with second-degree murder.
Police say it’s believed the accused knew the victim as an associate. Both were involved in a dispute which escalated into a fatal shooting.
Severight remains in custody.