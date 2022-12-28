Winnipeg Roofing Company Fined After Worker Falls

The province has fined a Winnipeg roofing company after a worker injured themselves while on the job.

Manitoba Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services said Wednesday that Norwin Roofing Ltd. recently pleaded guilty to the March 30, 2020 incident.

A worker employed by the company was clearing debris off a roof near an area where the guardrails had been removed. The worker fell approximately 20 feet to the ground below, striking a smaller roof portion while falling, resulting in internal injuries and rib and spinal fractures.

On December 12, 2022, the company pleaded guilty to failing to ensure that a worker used a fall protection system while working at heights where a guardrail had been removed. A fine of $24,000 was imposed by the court.