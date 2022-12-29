Police Renew Calls to Solve Fatal Winnipeg Hit and Run

Winnipeg police are renewing calls for information in the fatal hit and run of a 21-year-old man eight years ago.

Cody Joss was killed on December 19, 2014 as he was walking northbound on McGregor Street when a westbound vehicle on Inkster Boulevard struck him. The vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

Police say they have exhausted all investigative avenues, and the incident remains unsolved.

“Investigators continue to request public assistance for anyone who may have been present at the time of the collision or may have dash camera video footage of the incident, to come forward,” police said in a release on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6085 or Crimestoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).